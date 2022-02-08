The Crane School District governing board is slated to convene today for its February meeting at 5 p.m. in the boardroom of the Crane District Services Center, located at 930 S. Avenue C.
Members of the public can attend the meeting in person. Face masks are optional. Alternatively, individuals may join the meeting telephonically via Zoom audio conference by dialing conference number 877- 853-5247 and entering meeting ID number 868-5091-1887, followed by passcode 140240187. Or by visiting https://bit.ly/3Ez6EWe.
Routine items for February’s meeting will include reports from the superintendent and governing board members. Student, staff and community recognition will take the form of two presentations by Gary A. Knox Elementary and Ronald Reagan Elementary. The consent agenda also covers items of a routine nature that do not require deliberation. The routine call to the public will also allow members of the public to address the governing board on items that are not on the agenda.
The governing board will be considering and holding its second reading for a revised policy on student fundraising activities that would have the superintendent approve them instead of the governing board.
Assistant Superintendent Mike Hoffman will also be presenting on classroom sizes as part of a response to a work-session presentation on class-size reduction studies in December.
Lastly, the board will also be considering several approvals to release staff members from contract without assessing damages.
For more details on the upcoming meeting, agendas and additional governing board information are available online at www.craneschools.org under “About Us” and “Governing Board.”