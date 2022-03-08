The Crane School District governing board is slated to convene today for its March meeting at 5 p.m. in the boardroom of the Crane District Services Center, located at 930 S. Avenue C.
Members of the public can attend the meeting in person. Face masks are optional. Alternatively, individuals may join the meeting telephonically via Zoom audio conference by dialing conference number 877- 853-5247 and entering meeting ID number 868-5091-1887, followed by passcode 140240187. Or by visiting https://bit.ly/3Ez6EWe.
Routine items for March’s meeting will include reports from the superintendent and governing board members. Student, staff and community recognition will take the form of presentations by H.L. Suverkrup Elementary, Salida Del Sol Elementary and Crane Middle School’s cheer squad. There will also be an acknowledgment of the district’s Teacher of the Year nominees and Outstanding First Year Teachers.
For this meeting, there will be consent items that are routine and do not require deliberation. Notable action items include the consideration to adopt the proposed name for the remote-controlled vehicle track at Crane Middle School and a presentation and possible discussion on the 2021 Fiscal Year Arizona School District Spending Report.
The board will also consider accepting gifts from the public, consider the change of position title and job description for substitute coordinator/human resources specialist and consider the adoption of expense vouchers for board member Jim Colby.
Finally, individuals wishing to address the board may do so during the call to the public.
For more details on the upcoming meeting, agendas and additional governing board information are available online at www.craneschools.org under “About Us” and “Governing Board.”