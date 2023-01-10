The Crane School District governing board is slated to convene today for its January meeting at 5 p.m. in the boardroom of the Crane District Services Center, located at 930 S. Avenue C.
Members of the public can attend the meeting in person. Face masks are optional. Alternatively, individuals may join the meeting telephonically via Zoom audio conference by dialing conference number 877- 853-5247 and entering meeting ID number 868-5091-1887, followed by passcode 140240187 or by visiting https://bit.ly/3Ez6EWe.
January’s meeting begins with an oath of office delivered by Superintendent of Schools Tom Hurt to elected board members Sarah Claridge, Audrey Garcia and Regina Twomey. A governing board president and clerk will also be elected.
The meeting will then include reports from the superintendent and governing board members, a presentation by Valley Horizon Elementary and Exceptional Student Services.
The consent agenda consists of items of a routine nature that typically do not require deliberation. The action items will have the board consider accepting gifts from the public, adopting the results-based funding expenditure plan for 2022-2023 and releasing a staff member from contract without assessing damages.
The board will also consider adopting an agreement with the Department of Public Safety to enable authorized district personnel to receive record information for the criminal history check process.
Finally, individuals wishing to address the board may do so during the call to the public.
For more details on the upcoming meeting, agendas and additional governing board information are available online at www.craneschools.org under “About Us” and “Governing Board.”
