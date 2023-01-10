The Crane School District governing board is slated to convene today for its January meeting at 5 p.m. in the boardroom of the Crane District Services Center, located at 930 S. Avenue C.

Members of the public can attend the meeting in person. Face masks are optional. Alternatively, individuals may join the meeting telephonically via Zoom audio conference by dialing conference number 877- 853-5247 and entering meeting ID number 868-5091-1887, followed by passcode 140240187 or by visiting https://bit.ly/3Ez6EWe.

