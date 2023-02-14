The Crane School District governing board is slated to convene today for its February meeting at 5 p.m. in the boardroom of the Crane District Services Center, located at 930 S. Avenue C.
Members of the public can attend the meeting in person. Face masks are optional. Alternatively, individuals may join the meeting telephonically via Zoom audio conference by dialing conference number 877- 853-5247 and entering meeting ID number 868-5091-1887, followed by passcode 140240187 or by visiting https://bit.ly/3Ez6EWe.
February’s meeting will include reports from the superintendent and governing board members as well as presentations by Gary A. Knox Elementary and Ronald Reagan Elementary.
The consent agenda consists of items of a routine nature that typically do not require deliberation. The action items will have the board consider accepting gifts from the public and whether to assess liquidated damages in releasing three staff members.
The board will also hold a first read for a policy regarding the admission of students in foster care and may also make a decision to approve adding 7th and 8th grades to Pueblo Elementary School in July 2023.
Finally, individuals wishing to address the board may do so during the call to the public.
For more details on the upcoming meeting, agendas and additional governing board information are available online at www.craneschools.org under “About Us” and “Governing Board.”
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.