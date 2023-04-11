The Crane School District governing board is slated to convene today for its April meeting at 5 p.m. in the boardroom of the Crane District Services Center, located at 930 S. Avenue C.
Members of the public can attend the meeting in person. Face masks are optional. Alternatively, individuals may join the meeting telephonically via Zoom audio conference by dialing conference number 877- 853-5247 and entering meeting ID number 834-967-9051, followed by passcode 020612 or by visiting https://www.craneschools.org/live/.
April’s meeting will include reports from the superintendent and governing board members as well as presentations by Salida Del Sol Elementary and Centennial Middle School.
In addition to the consent agenda, which consists of items of a routine nature that typically do not require deliberation, the action agenda will have the board consider adopting a new calendar for Exceptional Student Services Preschools for 2023-2024 as well as accepting the financial and compliance audit for Fiscal Year 2022 and 2023-2024 salaries and benefits.
The board will also consider accepting gifts from the public, updated job titles for two positions and releasing a staff member from contract without assessing damages.
Individuals wishing to address the board may do so during the call to the public.
For more details on the upcoming meeting, agendas and additional governing board information are available online at www.craneschools.org under “About Us” and “Governing Board.”
