The Crane School District governing board is slated to convene today for its June meeting at 5 p.m. in the boardroom of the Crane District Services Center, located at 930 S. Avenue C.
Members of the public can attend the meeting in person. Face masks are optional. Alternatively, individuals may join the meeting telephonically via Zoom audio conference by dialing conference number 877- 853-5247 and entering meeting ID number 868-5091-1887, followed by passcode 140240187. Or by visiting https://bit.ly/3Ez6EWe.
June’s meeting will first involve an executive session on salaries and benefits and evaluating the superintendent. This portion of the meeting is not public but once over, the board will reconvene into open session.
The meeting will include reports from the superintendent and governing board members. The School Nutrition Department will also be making a presentation on the current state of child nutrition.
The meeting’s consent items are those of a routine nature that do not require deliberation, but for both consent and action items, a lot of decisions will be made. The action items in particular mostly deal with personnel and management. Aside from consideration to adopt gifts from the public, the board will consider the following personnel items: approval of the superintendent’s annual performance evaluation and determination of performance pay per the employment contract; adoption of the revised classified and management salary schedule for 2022-2023; adoption of new positions for “IT Security and Compliance Analyst,” “Medicaid Program Specialist” and “Migrant Liaison/Advocate”; adoption of an updated position title and compensation range for Finance/Payroll Specialist; and adoption of revised 2022-2023 salaries and benefits.
Additionally, the board will be considering the assessment of liquidated damages regarding certain personnel leaving as well as releasing some from contract without assessment.
Regarding management services, the board will discuss and consider publishing the proposed Maintenance and Operations and Capital Outlay Expenditure Budgets for 2022-2023 and may authorize a public hearing to be held no later than July 15, 2022. The board may also vote to authorize the superintendent and CFO to execute any agreements and associated documents related to an installation agreement with Climatec, LLC for energy conservation measures.
Finally, individuals wishing to address the board may do so during the call to the public.
For more details on the upcoming meeting, agendas and additional governing board information are available online at www.craneschools.org under “About Us” and “Governing Board.”
