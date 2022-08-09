The Crane School District governing board is slated to convene today for its August meeting at 5 p.m. in the boardroom of the Crane District Services Center, located at 930 S. Avenue C.
Members of the public can attend the meeting in person. Face masks are optional. Alternatively, individuals may join the meeting telephonically via Zoom audio conference by dialing conference number 877- 853-5247 and entering meeting ID number 868-5091-1887, followed by passcode 140240187 or by visiting https://bit.ly/3Ez6EWe.
August’s meeting will include regular reports from the superintendent and governing board members as well as a discussion to review the proposed changes for the current 2022 political agenda at the Arizona School Boards Association. There will also be a presentation on the district’s math adoption process.
The consent and action agendas are primarily routine for this month: consent items are already those of a routine nature that do not require deliberation and the action items include consideration to adopt gifts from the public as well as whether to assess liquidated damages from staff.
Finally, individuals wishing to address the board may do so during the call to the public.
For more details on the upcoming meeting, agendas and additional governing board information are available online at www.craneschools.org under “About Us” and “Governing Board.”
