The Crane School District governing board is slated to convene today for its September meeting at 5 p.m. in the boardroom of the Crane District Services Center, located at 930 S. Avenue C.
Members of the public can attend the meeting in person. Face masks are optional. Alternatively, individuals may join the meeting telephonically via Zoom audio conference by dialing conference number 877- 853-5247 and entering meeting ID number 868-5091-1887, followed by passcode 140240187 or by visiting https://bit.ly/3Ez6EWe.
The board will first be holding a work session to review and discuss district-wide goals for the current school year. Once the meeting officially commences, the board will then convene for a public hearing on its Safe Return to In-Person Instruction plan. In this hearing, they’ll be seeking community input to consider for potential revisions to the plan. As part of the funding received from the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, the district is required to review its plan and revise as appropriately needed.
Another public hearing will be held for an update of expenditures from the district’s Additional Assistance Override. The hearing provides an opportunity for the public to address the board on the projects and programs financed through the override.
September’s meeting will include regular reports from the superintendent and governing board members as well as presentations by Gowan Science Academy and Crane iLearning Academy. Recognition will also be given for students who achieve perfect scores in their 2022 state assessment tests.
The consent agenda consists of items of a routine nature that typically do not require deliberation. The action items will have the board consider the adoption of the Classroom Site Fund Teacher Performance Pay Plan for 2022-2023, the superintendent’s performance goals for 2022-2023 and the year calendars for 2023-2024 and 2024-2025. The board will also be considering adopting qualified evaluators for 2022-2023 and deliberate whether to assess liquidated damages for four staff members.
Finally, individuals wishing to address the board may do so during the call to the public.
For more details on the upcoming meeting, agendas and additional governing board information are available online at www.craneschools.org under “About Us” and “Governing Board.”
