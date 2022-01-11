The Crane School District governing board is slated to convene today for its regular monthly meeting at 5 p.m. in the boardroom of the Crane District Services Center, located at 930 S. Avenue C.
Members of the public can attend the meeting in person. Face masks are optional. Alternatively, individuals may join the meeting telephonically via Zoom audio conference by dialing conference number 877- 853-5247 and entering meeting ID number 868-5091-1887, followed by pass code 140240187. Or by visiting https://bit.ly/3Ez6EWe.
In this meeting, there will be a reorganization of the governing board. This includes the election of governing board president and clerk.
Routine items for January’s meeting will include reports from the superintendent and governing board members. Student, staff and community recognition will take the form of two presentations by Crane Middle School and Valley Horizon Elementary School. The consent agenda also covers items of a routine nature that do not require deliberation. The routine call to the public will also allow members of the public to address the governing board on items that are not on the agenda.
The governing board will also be holding the first reading for a revised policy on student fundraising activities. The revision changes the approving entity for certain types of fundraising activities from the governing board to the superintendent.
Lastly, the board will also be considering the adoption of public gifts and an approval to release a staff member from contract without assessing damages.
For more details on the upcoming meeting, agendas and additional governing board information are available online at www.craneschools.org under “About Us” and “Governing Board.”
