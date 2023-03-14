The Crane School District governing board is slated to convene today for its March meeting at 5 p.m. in the boardroom of the Crane District Services Center, located at 930 S. Avenue C.
Members of the public can attend the meeting in person. Face masks are optional. Alternatively, individuals may join the meeting telephonically via Zoom audio conference by dialing conference number 877- 853-5247 and entering meeting ID number 868-5091-1887, followed by passcode 140240187 or by visiting https://bit.ly/3Ez6EWe.
March’s meeting will include reports from the superintendent and governing board members as well as presentations by H.L. Suverkrup Elementary and Pueblo Elementary and recognition of 2023 Yuma County Teacher of the Year nominees and Outstanding First Year Teachers.
The consent agenda consists of items of a routine nature that typically do not require deliberation. The action items will focus on management services. The board will be considering the appointment of an advisory committee for capital improvement planning, the appointment of a governing board member to the capital improvement planning advisory committee and a presentation and possible discussion on the 2022 Fiscal Year Arizona School District Spending Report.
Finally, individuals wishing to address the board may do so during the call to the public.
For more details on the upcoming meeting, agendas and additional governing board information are available online at www.craneschools.org under “About Us” and “Governing Board.”
