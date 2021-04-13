The Crane School District governing board convenes Tuesday for its April meeting in the board room of the Crane District Services Center, located at 930 S. Avenue C.
In an executive session at 4:30 p.m., board members will discuss district salaries and benefits, with the regular session to follow at 5 p.m.
Individuals have multiple options for joining Tuesday’s meeting: in person (face masks required), via livestream or telephonically via Zoom audio conference. To dial in, participants can phone conference number 877-853-5247 and enter meeting ID number 834-967-9051 followed by passcode 020612.
To broaden participation among stakeholders, the district has invested in equipment to permanently offer live streaming of governing board meetings. To view Tuesday’s and future meetings, visit www.craneschools.org/live.
Tuesday’s session will include a presentation by Pueblo Elementary School, adoption of a new 2021-2022 calendar for Crane Exceptional Student Services (ESS) preschools, 2021-2022 salaries and benefits and a presentation on learning enhancement by Assistant Superintendent Mike Hoffman.
Agendas are available online at www.craneschools.org under “About Us” and “Governing Board.”