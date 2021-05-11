The Crane School District governing board convenes Tuesday for its May meeting in the board room of the Crane District Services Center, located at 930 S. Avenue C.
At 4 p.m., the board will convene in an executive session to obtain legal advice regarding a capital funding lawsuit. Pursuant to state regulation, executive sessions are not open to the public.
At 5 p.m., the board will move into a public hearing to allow stakeholders to give comments and feedback on the district’s revised expenditure budget for Fiscal Year 2020-2021. Individuals must be physically present inside the board room to participate, the district said.
Immediately following the public hearing, the board will hold its regular session, which is scheduled to include presentations by Centennial and Crane middle schools, a discussion on the continuation of or modification to face covering regulations on district property and district COVID-19 liability documentation and coverage.
Individuals have multiple options for joining Tuesday’s meeting: in person (face masks required), via livestream or telephonically via Zoom audio conference. To dial in, participants can phone conference number 877-853-5247 and enter meeting ID number 834-967-9051 followed by passcode 020612. To view the livestream, visit www.craneschools.org/live/.
Agendas are available online at www.craneschools.org under “About Us” and “Governing Board.”