The Crane School District governing board is slated to convene Tuesday for its regular monthly meeting, beginning at 5 p.m. in the board room of the Crane District Services Center, located at 930 S. Avenue C.
Face masks are required to attend. Alternatively, individuals may join the meeting telephonically via Zoom audio conference by dialing conference number 877- 853-5247 and entering meeting ID number 834-967-9051 followed by pass code 020612.
Prior to the meeting, the board is slated to convene in an executive session at 4 p.m. to discuss salaries and benefits; pursuant to state law, executive sessions are not open to the public.
In its regular open session beginning at 5 p.m., the board will hear presentations from Gary A. Knox and Ronald Reagan elementary schools and the superintendent’s current events summary.
Agendas and additional governing board information are available online at www.craneschools.org under “About Us” and “Governing Board.”