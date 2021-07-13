The Crane School District governing board will hold its July meeting Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the board room of the Crane District Services Center, located at 930 S. Avenue C.
The meeting is open to the public (face masks optional) and will be simultaneously streamed via live video broadcast and telephonic audio. To join telephonically, individuals can dial audio conference number 877-853-5247, followed by meeting ID number 868-5091-1887 and passcode 140240187. Live streamed governing board meetings and archived recordings are accessible online at www.craneschools.org/live/.
In a public hearing ahead of Tuesday’s regular business, the board is slated to review the district’s proposed 2021-2022 expenditure budget, which includes maintenance and operations and additional assistance funds, for formal adoption.
Meeting agendas can be found at www.craneschools.org under “About Us” and “Governing Board.”