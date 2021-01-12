The Crane School District governing board is slated to convene Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the boardroom of the Crane District Services Center, located at 930 S. Avenue C.
The meeting is open to in-person attendees complying with the district and county’s mask mandate. Individuals may also attend the meeting telephonically via Zoom audio by dialing conference number 877-853-5247, followed by meeting ID number 834-967-9051 and passcode 020612.
During Tuesday’s meeting, incoming members will take their oath of office and the board will elect its president and clerk for the new year. The board will also hear presentations from Mesquite Elementary School and the district’s school nutrition program in addition to discussing its instructional delivery method.
Meeting agendas and minutes are accessible at www.craneschools.org under “About Us” and “Governing Board.”