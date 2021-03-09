The Crane School District governing board is slated to convene Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the board room of the Crane District Services Center, located at 930 S. Avenue C, for its March meeting.
Face masks are required to attend the meeting in person. Alternatively, individuals may join the meeting telephonically via Zoom audio conference by dialing conference number 877-853-5247 and entering meeting ID number 834-967-9051 followed by pass code 020612.
The board will hear presentations from H.L. Suverkrup and Salida del Sol elementary schools, recognize the district’s Yuma County Teacher of the Year nominees and discuss the Arizona School District Spending Report for the previous fiscal year.
Agendas and additional governing board information are available online at www.craneschools.org under “About Us” and “Governing Board.”