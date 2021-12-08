Classroom sizes are under consideration at Crane School District. The district’s governing board held a work session, which does not involve action, Tuesday evening to discuss student-teacher ratios and whether they can be feasibly improved given funding and staffing constraints.
Assistant Superintendent Mike Hoffman began the session by referencing three studies on classroom sizes in Tennessee, Wisconsin and California. He expressed that the Tennessee study proved that 15 students in a classroom works, but in highlighting the implications from the studies’ findings, he pointed out other factors that influence the impact of classroom size.
From these findings, Hoffman highlighted that the teacher remains the most critical factor in classrooms. He explained that how instruction is changed when class sizes are reduced has a significant impact on whether achievement increases or remains flat. Hoffman also noted that sustained effects were observed when class size reductions were maintained for three or more successive years and that the effects are even greater for students of color and students from low-income families.
Dale Ponder, Chief of Finance and Operations, went over the current staffing model formula for the district, explaining that the district takes a look at peak enrollment from the prior fiscal year and adjusts it for incoming cohorts. The district will also make an adjustment based on current year fundings. By looking at enrollment and taking various factors into account, a formula is made to calculate the number of needed teachers for various grades.
The formulas used vary by grade groupings. Kindergarten through third grade and fourth through sixth grade both have different needs the district takes into account. In addition to calculating the needed number of teachers, Crane also calculates needed help for improvement and special areas. When factoring in this additional help, Ponder noted that the student-teacher ratio comes out to about 25:1 even though the district funds at a 30:1 ratio. The numbers Ponder used come from a school within the district that was kept anonymous for the presentation.
“To me that’s always misleading because you go to a classroom and there’s not 25 kids in there to one teacher,” said governing board member Sarah Claridge. “You have your special teacher that you’re counting so technically, we have 25 kids to one teacher, but that’s not what the classroom looks like.”
Pointing to the Tennessee study with 15 students per classroom as the benchmark, Ponder explored the fiscal impact and identified that in past discussions by the Crane Communication Council, it would cost too much and that staff retention would be an issue. Now, based on a study of peer districts, Ponder stated that a possible goal was identified: 25:1 for Kindergarten – third, 28:1 for fourth – sixth and 30:1 for seventh – eighth. To meet this goal of the average, the district would need 21 additional teachers at $1.4 million. Ponder indicated that a phased three-year approach could be possible.
Comparing the requirements to meet the average across peer districts in the state with the Tennessee study benchmark, Ponder pointed out that an additional 163 teachers at an estimated cost of $9 million would be required to maintain a 15:1 ratio.
“It doesn’t really matter what these numbers [are],” governing board member Marcos Moore said. “If we don’t have a classroom, it doesn’t matter.”
Ponder also addressed the district’s building capacities, concluding that there would be a deficit if the district moved forward with the peer districts’ average ratios. “We have building capacity issues across the district,” he said.
Lupe Lewis, Executive Director of Human Resources at Crane, also addressed teacher staffing. “Arizona’s been in a teacher shortage for many, many years; that’s not a secret,” she said. “Crane is not immune to that. We feel the impacts of that shortage as well.”
Lewis noted that Crane participates in an annual survey for the state from which the data shows an increase since 2016 in the number of educators not meeting standard teaching requirements with standard teaching certification.
“We closed out September with 55% of our teachers not meeting standard requirements. 25% of our openings remained unfilled across the district,” Lewis said. “So any type of change that we make to hiring more or increasing our allocations, it’s very likely that one, they could remain unfilled or two, they will be filled with somebody that [does not meet standard requirements].”
Superintendent Laurie Doering summarized the main obstacles to even meeting the peer districts’ average ratios. “One, it’s prohibitive to reduce class sizes enough to make it statistically significant to make a difference,” she said. “It’s really unaffordable to maintain competitive salaries because if we took the dollars we have now and spend it to reduce classes, it has to come out of somewhere and salaries would no longer remain competitive.”
Noting also that the majority of the schools lack the building capacity, she said, “In summary, it’s an ideal goal … but we don’t think it’s doable with the resources we have.”
Board member Dan Farar noted that Arizona is 48th in education and funding in the country.
“Until the state gets off the dime and determines that they want to see a better, branded education, a better student ratio, we’re stuck with the funding formula we’re given,” he said. “Until we can face the actual problem, which is the funding formula at the state level, we are doing probably magic with what we have.”
