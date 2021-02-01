The Crane School District governing board will convene in a special meeting at 5 p.m. Monday to discuss its instructional delivery method.
The district reverted to a remote learning format Nov. 30 following a rise in COVID-19 cases locally, which led to outbreaks on multiple district campuses. Since then, the board has revisited the topic on a monthly basis, reviewing county-level data and school benchmarks set by the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS).
During the board’s Jan. 12 meeting, Superintendent Laurie Doering noted that Yuma County’s COVID-19 metrics appeared to be on a downward trajectory. According to ADHS, while benchmarks are still in the red or “substantial” category for community spread, data collected in recent weeks indicates Yuma County has experienced a decline in the percentage of positive cases and the number of positive cases per 100,000 residents. Hospital visits for COVID-like illness in western Arizona – combining Yuma, La Paz and Mohave counties – have also reportedly declined.
County-level benchmarks are viewable at www.azdhs.gov/covid19.
Monday’s meeting is open to public attendance; masks are required. Individuals are also able to attend telephonically via Zoom audio conference; to join, dial conference number 877- 853-5247, enter meeting ID number 834-967-9051 and passcode 020612.
A full agenda is viewable online at www.craneschools.org.