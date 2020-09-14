The Crane School District governing board will convene at 5 p.m. Monday for a special meeting to discuss and possibly establish a date for the reopening of district schools for in-person instruction.
While closed to public attendance to enforce social distancing, the meeting’s live stream will be broadcast via the district’s website at craneschools.org/CESDLive.aspx and Vimeo account at vimeo.com/456315174.
Individuals may also attend telephonically via Zoom audio conferencing by dialing 877-853-5247, entering meeting ID number 834-967-9051 pass code 020612.
Individuals who would like to make a comment during the meeting’s “Call to the Public” or “Acknowledgment of Public Request to Speak” may do so by submitting their comments to Board Secretary Minnie Encinas at mencinas@craneschools.org by 4 p.m. Monday.
Meeting agendas are accessible at craneschools.org/AgendasandMinutes.aspx.