The Crane School District governing board is slated to convene today for its regular monthly meeting, beginning at 5 p.m. in the boardroom of the Crane District Services Center, located at 930 S. Avenue C.
Among the various agenda items, Crane’s governing board will discuss and consider changes to policies in accordance with state legislation. This includes revisions regarding orientation and training for professional and support staff, teaching about controversial, sensitive issues and student immunization. The board will also discuss how to vote on a bylaw change proposal from the Arizona School Boards Association regarding representation in its board of directors from the Hispanic-Native American Indian Caucus (HNAIC).
Other items to be considered include: approval of terms and conditions of awarded School Facilities Board (SFB) Building Renewal Grant applications for fiscal year 2022; adoption of a memorandum of understanding to renew the partnership between Arizona PBS Educational Outreach and Crane Elementary School District; the postponement of evaluations for the governing board and the superintendent; adoption of Classroom Site Fund Teacher Performance Pay Plan for 2021-2022; adoption of the Gifted Education Plan; and adoption of curriculum for eight-grade students for the Teen Outreach Program.
Jennifer Bosch, Director of Finance, will also be presenting on the audit process for school districts. Adoption of the 2020-2021 annual financial report will also be considered.
For more details on the upcoming meeting, agendas and additional governing board information are available online at www.craneschools.org under “About Us” and “Governing Board.”
Face masks are required to attend. Alternatively, individuals may join the meeting telephonically via Zoom audio conference by dialing conference number 877- 853-5247 and entering meeting ID number 868-5091-1887, followed by pass code 140240187. Or by visiting https://bit.ly/394GxrY.
