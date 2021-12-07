The Crane School District governing board is slated to convene today for its regular monthly meeting at 5 p.m. in the boardroom of the Crane District Services Center, located at 930 S. Avenue C. The meeting comes earlier than the second Tuesday of the month after a previous vote changed it to allow board members to travel to the 64th Annual Conference of the Arizona School Boards Association and Arizona School Administrators the following week.
Members of the public can attend the meeting in person. Face masks are optional. Alternatively, individuals may join the meeting telephonically via Zoom audio conference by dialing conference number 877- 853-5247 and entering meeting ID number 868-5091-1887, followed by pass code 140240187, or by visiting https://bit.ly/3Ez6EWe.
In this meeting, the monthly reports will include recognition of students who achieved a perfect score on their 2021 state assessments, a presentation by Great Beginnings Preschool and a presentation on Exceptional Student Services as well as routine reports from the superintendent and governing board members.
There will also be a public hearing calling for public input regarding the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) Safe Return to In-Person Instruction plan. As a recipient of the ARP ESSER award, the district is required to review and appropriately revise its Safe Return to In-Person Instruction plan every six months or more. To determine if revisions need to be made, the governing board needs to seek and take public input into account.
The consent agenda, which consists of items of a routine nature that generally do not entail great deliberation, includes adopting personnel reports, considering adoption of an amended intergovernmental agreement and purchase reports.
The governing board will also be holding the first reading for a policy change on student suspension that will change the parent notification period prior to a student discipline hearing from five days to three. A five-day notice will only be required of students who’ll be expelled from the district.
Crane’s governing board will also be considering the adoption of the Results-Based Funding Plan for 2021–2022. To be in accordance with Arizona statutes, the majority of the awarded funds being provided through the Results-Based Funding program must be allocated to teacher salaries, to hire teachers and to provide for teacher professional development.
Lastly, the board will be considering the adoption of public gifts, approval for assessment of liquidated damages and the adoption of revised substitute teacher rates
For more details on the upcoming meeting, agendas and additional governing board information are available online at www.craneschools.org under “About Us” and “Governing Board.”
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.