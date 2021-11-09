The Crane School District governing board is slated to convene today for its regular monthly meeting, with a work session beginning at 4 p.m. in the boardroom of the Crane District Services Center, located at 930 S. Avenue C.
Face masks are required to attend. Alternatively, individuals may join the meeting telephonically via Zoom audio conference by dialing conference number 877- 853-5247 and entering meeting ID number 868-5091-1887, followed by pass code 140240187. Or by visiting https://bit.ly/394GxrY.
The work session at the beginning will be a board self-evaluation as required by policy.
Once the regular meeting commences, there will be presentations from Valley Horizon Elementary School, the Facilities Maintenance Department and the Information Services Department as well as routine reports from the superintendent and governing board members.
The consent agenda, which consists of items of a routine nature that generally do not entail great deliberation, includes items such as policy readings, agreements and purchase reports.
Lastly, the board will consider the adoption of public gifts, approval for assessment of liquidated damages and the adoption of a new position for a social worker.
For more details on the upcoming meeting, agendas and additional governing board information are available online at www.craneschools.org under “About Us” and “Governing Board.”