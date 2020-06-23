To mitigate community spread of COVID-19, the Crane School District governing board will once again meet virtually for its regular monthly meeting Tuesday at 5 p.m..
Individuals can “attend” the meeting online at https://vimeo.com/427915457 or telephonically by dialing (408) 418-9388 and entering meeting ID code 620-890-977.
Preceding the 5 p.m. meeting, the board will convene at 4 p.m. for a public hearing to provide opportunity for public comment on the district’s revised budget for the 2019-2020 fiscal year. Individuals wishing to do so may submit their written comments to Governing Board Secretary Minnie Encinas at mencinas@craneschools.org by 3 p.m. Tuesday. Individuals submitting comments should write “Public Hearing for Revised Fiscal Year 2019-2020 Expenditure Budget” in the subject line.
Individuals may also make comments during the regular meeting’s “Call to the Public” or “Acknowledgement of Public Request to Speak.” These comments should be submitted to Encinas by 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Items on the agenda include the district’s final plan for reopening schools July 30, proposed expenditure budgets for 2020-2021 and potential provision of additional compensation adjustments for 2020-2021.
Agendas are accessible at www.craneschools.org/governingboard.aspx.