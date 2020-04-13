Enforcing the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s directive to limit all public gatherings to 10 people or less, the Crane School District governing board’s regular monthly meeting will be hosted virtually on Tuesday.
Beginning at 5 p.m., the meeting will be broadcast through the district’s Vimeo account, accessible at https://vimeo.com/405209502. The meeting can also be attended telephonically via WebEx by dialing (408) 418-9388 and entering the meeting’s ID number: 968-738-290.
Virtual attendees will be able to make comments during “Call to the Public” or “Acknowledgement of Public Request to Speak” by submitting their statement directly to governing board secretary Minnie Encinas at mencinas@craneschools.org no later than 4 p.m. Tuesday. These comments will be read into the record during the regular meeting.
Other items on the agenda include an update on the impact of COVID-19 to district schools, first reading of a new emergency medical response policy and a new 2020-2021 academic calendar for ESS preschools.
Prior to the regular meeting, the governing board will convene in an executive session to discuss salaries and benefits. Executive sessions are not open to the public.
Meeting agendas are available online at craneschools.org.