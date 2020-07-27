To promote social distancing, the Crane School District governing board once again held its regular monthly meeting via Vimeo July 14.
In addition to discussing the district’s revised transition plan for 2020-2021 school year instruction, which appeared recently in the Yuma Sun, the board also addressed topics such as racism, protocol for open house events and expenditure budgets.
ANTI-RACISM
In light of recent circumstances and racial tensions across the nation, the board adopted a resolution to “condemn racism and affirm the district’s commitment to equality” following the passing of a similar resolution by the Arizona School Board Association on June 27.
According to board member Jim Colby, the resolution reflects the district’s ongoing commitment to foster an environment of equality in education.
“I believe Crane School District has always been at the forefront of doing the right thing as far as discrimination or racism, as far as prejudice,” he said. “I don’t want anybody to question that we haven’t been doing that.”
OPEN HOUSE EVENTS
To limit the number of visitors to district schools and mitigate the spread of COVID-19, open house visits will potentially be available to kindergarten students. Other grade level teachers will host virtual open houses for their incoming students, according to Superintendent Laurie Doering.
2020-2021 BUDGET
Preceding the regular meeting, the board opened the floor for comments from the public regarding the 2020-2021 expenditure budget, which was presented by Chief Financial Officer Dale Ponder during last month’s meeting for the board to review. With no comments received from the public hearing, the board unanimously voted to adopt the budget.
Tuesday’s meeting can be viewed at vimeo.com/event/157452/videos/436276324 as well as craneschools.org/governingboard.aspx under “Board Meeting Livestream.”
The board’s next meeting is slated for Aug. 11 at 5 p.m.