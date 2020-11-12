Crane School District is keeping a watchful eye on the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) data dashboard, which tracks county-level COVID-19 trends to determine whether community spread of the virus is minimal, moderate and substantial in order to assist school districts in their decision-making regarding learning modalities.
In a presentation to the district’s governing board during its regular meeting Tuesday, Superintendent Laurie Doering provided an update on how Yuma County is faring in terms of the ADHS’ school benchmarks and factors to consider in the event that a transition from in-person to remote learning becomes necessary.
Crane campuses reopened for in-person instruction on Sept. 22, retaining alternative options for students wishing to continue learning remotely, Thus far, the experience has proven to be “very positive,” Doering said, with about 62% of students currently attending school in-person and the remaining 38% learning remotely.
At this time, no decision has been made to revert to districtwide remote learning, though some individual classrooms have made temporary transitions as needed.
“Having our students back in school has been wonderful and has always been our goal; however, the rising cases have had varying impacts on many of our schools,” Doering said. “Out of extreme caution and due diligence, we have temporarily transitioned numerous classes across the district to remote learning. As COVID-19 spreads across the community, there is a direct correlation to the impact we experience in our schools. With this increase in transmission in cases, we fully anticipate the possibility of having to transition individual schools to remote learning with on-site support services.”
ADHS county-level benchmark data is released each Thursday at www.azdhs.gov/covid-19, and is characterized by the number of cases per 100,000 individuals, the percentage of positive cases and the percentage of hospital visits for COVID-like illnesses over a prior two-week reporting period.
According to data published Nov. 5, Yuma County showed a rate of 114 cases per 100,000 individuals for the week of Oct. 11, moving the county from moderate to substantial transmission; during the week of Oct. 18, the rate rose to 164 cases per 100,000.
During the week of Oct. 11, Yuma County’s percent positivity straddled the benchmarks for moderate and substantial transmission at 9.4% and crossed the line the following week with 11.7% of cases recorded as positive.
Hospital visits for COVID-like illnesses continue to trend low, holding at 2.2%. Doering noted that for this particular data set, Yuma County’s statistics are pooled with La Paz and Mohave counties’.
According to Doering, based on the projections of the district’s COVID-19 investigative team, administration expects the Nov. 12 metrics to show Yuma County falling within the benchmark for substantial transmission for the third consecutive week. The percentage of positive cases is expected to rise above 16% in Thursday’s report, marking the second consecutive week of substantial transmission.
“Although we are in the substantial category in Yuma in the number of cases per 100,000 individuals and the percent of positive cases, fortunately the hospital visits due to COVID-like illness are in the minimal category,” Doering said.
Based on the ADHS’ guidance, if a county has one of the three benchmarks in the substantial transmission category for two weeks or more, schools are urged to consult with their local health department to determine whether they should transition to virtual or remote learning with on-site support services. If all three of the county’s benchmarks fall within the substantial transmission category, the ADHS recommends transitioning to virtual or remote learning.
“We’ve been working with our local health department to determine the most appropriate instructional delivery model based on the local level of community spread and our plan to mitigate the spread of disease,” said Doering. “According to guidance from the Arizona Department of Health Services and our county health department, when Yuma County has all three benchmarks in the substantial category, we should transition into virtual learning.”
Doering said that per Gov. Doug Ducey’s Executive Order 2020-41, the district would still offer on-site support services to families who need and request them.
“We want to make it clear that the Arizona Department of Health Services’ benchmarks are one data point that we are monitoring,” Doering said. “We review COVID-19 cases throughout the district on a daily basis to identify areas that may be at risk of an outbreak. If at any time we find that a site should transition to remote learning with on-site support services to mitigate potential spread, we will work with the school administrator and local health department on a plan to transition the school to remote learning with on-site support services on an intermittent basis. All school-based staff should be prepared to transition to remote instruction with on-site services if needed.”
Before making any transitional decisions, Doering said the district’s COVID-19 investigative team will review each scenario in detail. COVID-like symptoms and positive cases confirmed within the district are thoroughly investigated by the team. The team also conducts contact tracing and communicates with the impacted site or department.
According to Doering, active case information is released weekly via the Crane Mitigation Plan, accessible at www.craneschools.org/Fall20201.aspx.
“Our aim is to encourage and maintain an open line of communication and information exchange,” Doering said.
She added: “Confidentiality is paramount during this, and we understand that our community may be curious to know additional details of these cases. Out of respect for our employees, students and their families and in alignment with HIPAA privacy laws, we must maintain confidentiality, and I seek everyone’s discretion and understanding during these circumstances. As we all maneuver through this unpredictable trail, I want to remind everyone of our collective responsibility to do our very best to mitigate the spread of this disease.”