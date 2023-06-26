Every day at Crane Middle School (CrMS) aims to be the “best day ever” but Monday, June 12 happened to be particularly best for CrMS Principal Ryan Tyree.
At the Arizona Schools Administration’s Summer Conference Awards in Tucson that day, Tyree was recognized as a “Distinguished Administrator for the Middle Level Division.” This recognition comes not only from ASA but the nominating teachers and district leadership from Crane who voiced their support for Tyree’s work.
“Earning this award, I think about how many people were involved here,” he said. “I couldn’t have done it without them.”
Tyree explained that the award was a total surprise. He was nominated by teachers Liz Colton and Kaitlin McGill and endorsed by Crane Superintendent Laurie Doering and Assistant Superintendent Dr. Mike Hoffman. He hadn’t learned of the award until he received an email informing him that he won.
The award comes during Tyree’s sixth year at CrMS.
“After my first year, we started kind of redefining ourselves,” he said. “And our mission and vision at that time was to be the most innovative middle school in Yuma, Arizona. We met as a team of leaders to really kind of see which way we wanted to take our school and so we embedded, really, a lot of highly engaging, innovative hands-on, application-type learning opportunities for our kids.
“The middle school exploration classes have really, really increased that engagement for our kids. And really, it’s the teachers that are there every single day following, I guess, my leadership but they’re the ones in the trenches.”
Tyree shared that the teachers have embraced an energetic and positive philosophy that CrMS now adheres to. It’s called “Get Your Teach On” and “the idea is to make kids excited about coming to school every single day.”
“I would say that middle school adolescents, students – they’re an interesting group of kids and to really get them excited about coming to school is a difficult task,” Tyree said. “But I would say that they love coming to Crane Middle School every day to learn. They’re learning in innovative ways and to be honest with you, I have yet to see any other school offer the same type of opportunities that we do offer.
“There’s a quote by Dave Burgess, author of ‘Teach Like a Pirate’ … that says ‘If your students didn’t have to be there, would you be teaching in an empty room?’ My response to that is my teachers wouldn’t be teaching to an empty room. Those kids just love coming to school.”
Tyree credits the school’s staff for taking CrMS to another level as well as district leadership, particularly Doering and Hoffman, for their confidence in permitting him the autonomy to rebrand the school.
Along with the school’s positivity model, the boost in career exploration opportunities from Yuma ABEC and becoming an Apple Distinguished School are considered big honors by Tyree.
In turn, the teachers who nominated him expressed that Tyree’s supportive and passionate leadership have made the school a positive environment. In the words of STEM teacher Liz Colton, Tyree is “a multi-tasking educational rockstar who lives to inspire and loves to encourage” as well as a “visionary optimistic leader” and “selfless provider of knowledge and skills.”
“Principal Tyree supports his community he loves by constantly creating community connections and making partnerships with individuals and companies to support his mission of providing an engaging environment for students to innovate and create,” Colton wrote. “Ryan stands by his teachers and staff to support them in any way he can. He loves education and the students in his school. He greets staff and students almost every morning during our morning academic advisement classes and makes connections with all of his staff and students. He creates a positive work environment; it is the best school environment I personally have ever seen in my 17 years of education.”
Per science teacher Kaitlin McGill, Tyree’s emphasis on bringing Career and Technical Education (CTE) to CrMS has been a great success. Thanks to a partnership with the Yuma Arizona Business and Education Coalition and the Southwest Technical Education District of Yuma (STEDY), CrMS has five different CTE courses which have increased student attendance and improved test scores. She noted 63% of the school participates in these courses.
“Under his leadership he created a new mission/vision for the school: ICE- Innovate, Create and Elevate,” McGill wrote in the nomination. “This new mission/vision has led our school to be recognized as an Apple Distinguished School. Apple recognizes schools who they feel are the most innovative schools in the world and have educational excellence that demonstrate exemplary learning environments. Since 2020, the enrollment has increased by 24%. The teachers are 100% Apple Teacher recognized, 97% feel prepared to teach with technology and 91% use technology to support collaboration and critical thinking.”
Assistant Superintendent Hoffman also backed up the nomination with measurable figures.
“Mr. Ryan Tyree deserves this Distinguished Administrator Award,” he wrote. “Realizing there are multiple criteria for earning this distinction, I believe the most telling indicator recently are the results of a nationally-normed staff survey. One component measures the perceptions of faculty and staff relationships with school leaders.
“Crane Middle School (CrMS) staff and faculty had a 93% favorable response rate putting it at the 90th percentile nationally among all types of schools and at the 99th percentile among middle schools, of schools that participated in the survey. This a remarkable endorsement from the school’s staff and a ‘sea-change’ from the 2018 ‘Red4ED’ year when about 16 teachers resigned from CrMS. Mr. Tyree has led this change helping make CrMS a student-focused, joyful learning environment …”
When it came to finally receiving the award, Tyree felt that the stars aligned because he feared he wouldn’t be able to make it due to priorities regarding his sons. ASA had limited seating, allowing only one guest per award recipient but an exception had been made for both boys to attend.
Tyree was grateful to be able to share the moment with them but also conveyed thanks for his wife, Alicia Tyree.
“She has really been my biggest supporter and cheerleader every single day and you know, we both work in high-demanding, fast-paced work environments with many long days and she’s always by my side,” he said. “I couldn’t have done it without her. I’m very thankful to have a very supportive spouse in the type of career that I’m in.”
Going forward, Tyree hopes to continue elevating student learning and growing in instructional practices at CrMS.
“We’ll just continue to always improve and one of our mottos at school for positivity is #BestDayEver so we strive every day to make it the best day ever,” he said.