Every day at Crane Middle School (CrMS) aims to be the “best day ever” but Monday, June 12 happened to be particularly best for CrMS Principal Ryan Tyree.

At the Arizona Schools Administration’s Summer Conference Awards in Tucson that day, Tyree was recognized as a “Distinguished Administrator for the Middle Level Division.” This recognition comes not only from ASA but the nominating teachers and district leadership from Crane who voiced their support for Tyree’s work.

