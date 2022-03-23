When it came time to build an RC track at a Yuma school, one man was critical to put the project in drive. Now, the school is recognizing his contributions by naming the track in his honor.
During the Crane School District’s governing board meeting, Crane Middle School Principal Ryan Tyree announced the track has been named the Clint Harrington Speedway, in honor of Pilkington Construction’s president.
“Clint, we’re grateful for your support,” Tyree said. “You’ve been [one of] my number one supporters for our programs. You’ve seen his name on the public gift donations as well. Our beautiful young ladies, our cheerleaders up here: he bought those uniforms as well. He bought our wrestling team their uniforms and just continues to contribute to Crane Middle School but also our district.”
Harrington’s involvement in the remote-controlled vehicle track’s creation was particularly notable as he built the track at the school, an investment that’s been estimated at a value of $20,000.
Because of this, the students in Liz Colton’s RC class at Crane Middle School had the idea to name the track in Harrington’s honor.
“They were so grateful for all the work that your team did to make our track come to life, their dreams, their designs and it was so exciting so we’re very very grateful for you,” Colton said.
After the governing board unanimously voted to approve the name, Tyree and Colton presented Harrington with a plaque and a framed picture featuring the track’s groundbreaking.
“Crane Middle School recognizes Clint Harrington and Pilkington Construction for outstanding service and dedication to a student community of innovation learning,” the plaque read.
The announcement came as a surprise to Harrington, who thought he was there to speak for a presentation.
Sharing that his mother worked for Crane and that he, his sister and his children have been students at Crane, Harrington expressed much love for the school.
“...I’m a little biased and I love working with you guys and I’ll continue to work with you guys,” he said. “It’s so amazing to get to do the ABEC program and to do this stuff and I only just do what they tell me to do so you guys should know–and I know you already know–that your teachers, your administrators, Tom’s magic in the background: everybody works so hard and loves your students and it makes it really fun for me. I tell everybody this is the best part of my day is to get to do this.”
Harrington also acknowledged Fabian Lopez, his right-hand man, for working at Centennial and Crane while he’s been busy.
“Thank you, this is wonderful, what a wonderful surprise for me,” he concluded.
Crane Middle School was the first junior high in Yuma County to have a remote-controlled vehicle track built. The school hosted a race for participating schools in the Yuma Arizona Business and Education Coalition’s newest DRIVE program last semester.
The Design of Remote Impact Vehicles and Engineering module from Yuma ABEC has partnered various local businesses with schools to help students learn about automotive vehicles and careers in the automotive industry.
