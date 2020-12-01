Though families will receive a break from instruction and assignments during schools’ upcoming winter intersessions, some are still facing unemployment or “underemployment” with reduced hours and struggling to make ends meet. To offer hope and support to those in need this holiday season, Crane School District is extending a helping hand.
Slated to begin Dec. 14, Crane School District’s nutrition services department will offer grab-and-go meals to area families throughout its three-week holiday break, pausing to observe Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and concluding on Dec. 30 in observance of the new year.
For children 18 and younger, meals are available at no cost; adults can obtain breakfast for $2.50 and lunch for $4.
According to district nutrition director Michael Clark, families who’ve utilized the district’s grab-and-go meals throughout the current school year won’t see much variation in the services provided: meals will still be distributed curbside-style from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The only difference, due to the close proximity between the district’s elementary and middle schools, is that meals will only be distributed on elementary campuses within the district.
“In both of our middle school cases, they are really close to an elementary school – Centennial is right across the street from Pueblo,” said Clark.
Parents and guardians aren’t required to have their children in tow to secure a meal for them, Clark said; they can drive through the pick-up line and receive meals for their entire unit.
Families also don’t have to be part of the Crane learning community to receive a meal – the resource is available to “anybody from anywhere.”
“I really, truly believe this is a resource that is highly needed within our community,” Clark said. “We know there has been a greater need within this community, whether they live out in the Foothills or whether they live right next to one of our schools; there’s people all over our community that have become reliant on this resource to help make ends meet, just because things have gotten so much tighter with unemployment and underemployment this year in particular. We know that this is a valuable and meaningful resource within our community.”
Clark noted that as Yuma’s array of dining options is one of the area’s “economic drivers,” the mandated hiatus from dine-in services that occurred this summer dealt a hard blow to households whose income is earned through employment in the local restaurant industry.
“Yuma especially has been hard-hit because of the restaurant and bar closures – even when they reopened, they could only have so many people within a certain area,” Clark said. “So that limits the number of people that can be in a restaurant which limits the number of employees that can be in the restaurant, or that are even needed. Prior to all of this COVID stuff, Yuma had the highest unemployment rate in the entire state and it’s just gotten worse from there. We’re over 20% now.”
According to Clark, his department has seen a substantial increase in the number of meals provided during Crane’s holiday breaks this year versus those observed in years past.
“Some of it is a convenience thing, which is the other reason why we try to do this,” Clark said. “We know that, in some cases, the parents don’t necessarily have the need but it’s a nice thing for them to go and do that’s different in the day. It’s something safe they can do that gets families out of the house; sometimes just spending that 15 minutes going for a ride in the car to pick up a meal makes the rest of the day bearable.”
Since March, when COVID-19 and ensuing school closures altered the way school lunch is served, Clark’s 50-person staff have risen to the occasion to ensure families don’t go hungry – even when it’s increased their labor intensity.
“Our kitchens have never been designed or built to service our customer bases this way, so it’s a completely different way of operating,” Clark said. “A lot of people think that a sack lunch is easier – and it is, in some ways – but the amount of preparation it takes to get it to the point where you can serve that lunch to-go, it’s very labor intensive and it takes a lot of extra effort and a lot of extra packaging. There’s this extra cost there between the packaging and the labor that we were never really prepared for up to this point, so trying to remain budget-conscious and still provide a quality service has been one of those ongoing challenges.”
Since adopting a grab-and-go method for distributing meals, Crane nutrition staff have served about 7,200 meals a day. According to Clark, the gratitude families express for the services and the homemade signs some display in their windows as they drive by have “gone far” in keeping staffs’ spirits lifted.
“The thing that we’ve noticed most is the gratitude they share with the staff,” Clark said. “In the very beginning I was concerned that when people are tired and frustrated, they tend to lash out – but we have not seen that. We continue to see this gratitude. I have been really impressed with the kindness and the gratitude and the civility that people have shown, and the patience that they’ve shown with us as we figure out how to provide this service in a way we’ve never been asked to do before. For my cafeteria ladies, it’s more than just a job – they know that it makes a difference.”
For menu updates and additional nutrition services information, follow the Crane School Nutrition Department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Leaders.in.Nutrition or the official Crane School District page at https://www.facebook.com/craneschools.