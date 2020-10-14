The Crane School District governing board convened Tuesday evening for its October meeting – the first meeting open to in-person attendees since March.
According to Superintendent Laurie Doering, with the reopening of the district’s governing board room to the public, the district is no longer able to offer the video livestream service provided during previous meetings due to the “large disruption” the video equipment’s set-up caused to the layout of the board room. Administration is exploring the possibility of reincorporating a livestream to increase stakeholders’ participatory options.
“The timeline for this is unknown, as we are still in the early stages of surveying this solution,” said Doering. “It is not yet known if it will be cost-prohibited.”
Currently, stakeholders unable or uncomfortable with attending meetings in-person have the option to attend remotely via telephonic dial-in.
ADDITIONAL ASSISTANCE OVERRIDE
In a public hearing, Chief of Finance and Operations Dale Ponder provided an update on the district’s additional assistance override, which was approved by voters on Nov. 6, 2018, and took effect on July 1, 2019. The override carries a seven-year term, financing projects and enhancement in the areas of safety and security, technology, transportation and vehicles and administrative equipment.
According to Ponder, the override program affords the district $1.5 million annually. The district’s financial team estimated the amount of funds each area would require in order to complete its projects, allocating 24% of the funds to safety and security, 50% to technology, 22% to transportation and vehicles and 4% to administrative equipment. The actual cost of projects in each of these areas is likely to vary year to year.
According to Ponder, some projects are on hold due to visitor restrictions on district campuses.
“Everything that we’re doing is within the parameters of the voter information pamphlet, it does follow the program that we identified to voters (in 2018),” said Ponder.
Last fiscal year, the remaining balance of available funds resulted in a $70,927.52 carryforward to the current fiscal year. According to Ponder, these funds will likely be allocated to safety and security.
A PowerPoint presentation of the update is accessible within Tuesday’s meeting agenda at www.craneschools.org/governingboard.aspx.
ENERGY SAVINGS
According to Director of Facilities and Maintenance Ozzy Hernandez, 98% of district sites have experienced a decrease in energy usage and increase in cost savings. In comparison with last year’s figures, Crane has saved $97,801 in electricity costs this school year.
“I do agree that COVID-19 and the closure of the schools had an impact on that savings, but we had also seen trends of $60,000 (in savings) before we shut down the facilities,” he said.
Some of the strategies the facilities and maintenance team has adopted to accomplish this, according to Hernandez, are setting air conditioning systems to “unoccupied mode” when they are not in use and adjusting the start-up times for A/C and exterior lighting to occur in 15 minute increments districtwide rather than all at once.
DONATIONS
This month, Crane is the recipient of just over $18,000 in donations, largely from DonorsChoose.org to fund classroom projects at Gowan Science Academy, Salida del Sol Elementary and Valley Horizon Elementary. The donations bring the district’s year-to-date total to $29,178.32.
ACADEMIC CALENDARS
Recently, representatives from each Crane school campus as well as the administrative office convened to develop calendars for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 academic years. The final draft of each calendar was based on responses to a survey submitted to district employees.
According to Board President Sarah Claridge, the calendars indicate the district’s last day of school will fall before Memorial Day, which is congruent with the current school year’s calendar. The upcoming school year is slated to begin July 28.
According to Doering, both the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 calendars are “almost exactly the same” as the current year’s calendar.
“We have a week at fall break, three weeks at winter break (and) two weeks at spring break, so it’s very, very similar,” she said.
Board member Dan Farar noted that these calendars are not “chiseled in stone” and modifications can be made if needed.
The board’s next meeting is slated for Nov. 10 at 5 p.m.