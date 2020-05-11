To help students retain learned skills and pick up a few more for the upcoming school year, Crane School District is hosting a virtual 8-week “Blended Learning Summer School” for third- through eighth-grade students.
Beginning Monday, June 1, the course will run Monday through Friday via Zoom meetings, digital apps and instructional videos, for four hours each day. Classes will target reading, math, and foreign language components, weekly engineering challenges and digital story and movie production.
According to the district, students do not need to be a Crane School District student to participate in the summer course.
Parents can register their students online at https://forms.gle/UnegAruuyrbE8qx2A.
The district asks that questions be submitted online at https://forms.gle/zMMt52JXa8nEPXpk9.
Registration closes May 14.