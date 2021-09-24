The Crane School District governing board convened Tuesday for a special meeting to address several topics.
INSTRUCTIONAL TIME MODELS
The governing board held a second public hearing for the proposed instructional time model that would allow for digital attendance in case of quarantine. After the hearing, the governing board adopted the model which took effect the following day.
The model, as explained by Assistant Superintendent Mike Hoffman, will allow remote learning in case of quarantine for whole schools, whole classes and partial cohorts of students within classes. Students attending digitally under this model will work on and submit assignments online or submit with the help of a parent should internet access be an issue. Hoffman also noted that daily Zoom sessions will only be required for whole classrooms and schools but not for partial cohorts so that teachers won’t have to operate on a split modality.
Dale Ponder, chief of finance and operations, explained to the board that although district funding is not affected by attendance directly, it is determined on membership and poor attendance affects membership. Ponder stated that the model will give the opportunity to maintain average daily membership.
CRANE AND BRIGHAM YOUNG UNIVERSITY AGREEMENT AND ADDENDUM
The governing board adopted an agreement and addendum to bring in a health intern from Brigham Young University whose intended degree is in public health administration. The intern will be part of the COVID-19 team for the district and assist with contact tracing.
PROPOSED GOVERNING BOARD POLICY REVISIONS
The proposed policy revisions were derived from enactments of the 55th Arizona Legislature, First Regular Session, 2021 as well as the Arizona School Boards Association (ASBA). The revisions applied to a range of policies with revisions made to language, such as the definition of textbook to include digital content, and permitted activity, such as the prohibition of commercial messages in public participation at board meetings, among other changes.
Governing board member Sarah Claridge clarified the revisions are laws made by the 55th Legislature that have gone into effect. “[That] is why we’re adopting our policies, but they’re being challenged in the courts … [W]e might be back here in a few months to put some stuff back, but in the meantime, we’re a political subdivision of the state and so we have to follow all the state laws and make sure we’re in full compliance otherwise we are penalized,” she said.
The policy revisions presented were adopted with the exception of one pertaining to open enrollment that was first adopted but subsequently had policy adoption suspended for it.
To watch the meeting,visit https://vimeo.com/605810275.
The governing board will convene again at its regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 5 pm.
