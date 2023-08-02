Today’s the first day of classes at the Crane Elementary School District and to prepare for the big day, the district held a Get Your Teach On (GYTO) event for its educators. GYTO specializes in providing professional development and encouragement for Pre-K – 12 teachers through conferences, workshops and the like, so Crane held a mini-event to “inspire, motivate, energize and educate” its teachers for the new school year.
On Thursday, July 27 at Valley Horizon Elementary, the day-long GYTO conference was held for all Crane educators. Guest Speakers included Todd Nesloney, Chris Pombonyo, Amelia Capotosta and Principal Amen Rahh, who are all current educators affiliated with GYTO. Their workshops for the conference included:
• “Data Wars” – best practices to make data collection, analysis and progress monitoring meaningful and engaging.
• “Kids Deserve It!” – Eliminating boundaries and titles to do what’s best for kids.
• “Small Group Circus” – Tried and true strategies for maximizing the effectiveness of small group instruction.
• “6 Principles of Transformational Leadership” – A session specially designed for district administrators and leaders.
One of the core organizers of the event, Valley Horizon Principal Leslie Mommer, shared that her inspiration for bringing GYTO to Crane was from “the overwhelmingly positive impact I felt attending the GYTO National Conference.”
“I was so motivated and inspired from my participation in that event and it has impacted the vision I now have for my school and staff,” she continued. “I wanted all of our teachers to have that same experience. Our teachers and students deserve to be excited about school.”
“Get Your Teach On is all about motivating and energizing teachers to be their best selves in the classroom while providing high-impact strategies to transform instruction and student learning,” guest speaker Chris Pombonyo said. “A district prioritizing their teachers and bringing a mini-GTYO event to their schools to kick off the 2023- 2024 school year shows the incredible things happening in Yuma, AZ and at Crane schools.”
Educators Lavon Pina and her husband, Joaquine Pina, are also credited for their instrumental involvement in planning the event. Lavon expressed that she was immediately on board when the conversation to bring GYTO to Crane was first introduced.
“As part of the GYTO Magic Squad, we get to hear the stories of educators from all over the country and how they’ve been completely renewed after experiencing Get Your Teach On,” she said. “Teachers and leaders in Crane deserve to be poured into and experience professional learning that is renewing.”
With the school year now beginning, Crane’s teachers again have the opportunity to express their excitement for teaching in the classroom.
