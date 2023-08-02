Today’s the first day of classes at the Crane Elementary School District and to prepare for the big day, the district held a Get Your Teach On (GYTO) event for its educators. GYTO specializes in providing professional development and encouragement for Pre-K – 12 teachers through conferences, workshops and the like, so Crane held a mini-event to “inspire, motivate, energize and educate” its teachers for the new school year.

On Thursday, July 27 at Valley Horizon Elementary, the day-long GYTO conference was held for all Crane educators. Guest Speakers included Todd Nesloney, Chris Pombonyo, Amelia Capotosta and Principal Amen Rahh, who are all current educators affiliated with GYTO. Their workshops for the conference included:

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

