Salaries are increasing by 7% at the Crane Elementary School District. During its regular board meeting on Tuesday, April 11, the Crane governing board approved the increase along with the rest of the proposed compensation and benefits. This includes an increase to new teacher compensation with base pay for a first-year teacher with a bachelor’s degree at $41,375 and $51,575 when including supplemental pay, which can involve classroom site funds and approved stipends. The changes take effect July 1, 2023.

In her presentation to the board, Crane Executive Director of Human Resources Lupe Lewis noted that – including the now-approved changes – Crane has approved 46.95% in increases for teachers since 2016 while non-teacher personnel have seen 35.96% in increases. The difference between these groups is due to former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s “20% by school year 2020” teacher pay initiative.

