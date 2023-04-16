Salaries are increasing by 7% at the Crane Elementary School District. During its regular board meeting on Tuesday, April 11, the Crane governing board approved the increase along with the rest of the proposed compensation and benefits. This includes an increase to new teacher compensation with base pay for a first-year teacher with a bachelor’s degree at $41,375 and $51,575 when including supplemental pay, which can involve classroom site funds and approved stipends. The changes take effect July 1, 2023.
In her presentation to the board, Crane Executive Director of Human Resources Lupe Lewis noted that – including the now-approved changes – Crane has approved 46.95% in increases for teachers since 2016 while non-teacher personnel have seen 35.96% in increases. The difference between these groups is due to former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s “20% by school year 2020” teacher pay initiative.
The approved compensation and benefits include no changes to medical plans or costs for employees and the possibility of retention and training stipends for eligible employees. A hard-to-fill stipend has also been expanded to all 7th and 8th grade teachers rather than only math and science middle school teachers.
Of special note is the $15 minimum wage adjustment, which is higher than Arizona’s current minimum wage of $13.85.
“What we’re really happy about is that this will help us kick off the new school year at a higher minimum wage,” Lewis said.
Along with range adjustments for some positions, substitute teachers will see more pay. For regular substitutes, the daily rate has increased to $125. Long-term substitutes will see $155 per day while permanent substitutes with bachelor’s degrees will see $200.
The district will be able to afford these increases due to a little over $4 million in available funds. Lewis identified over $750,000 from a 2% inflation increase, over $360,000 from Proposition 123 funds and $3 million from the district’s budget balance carryforward.
Per Crane, the human resources department, with input from Crane supervisors, yearly evaluates each position and makes recommendations to the governing board for the compensation and benefits package for the upcoming school year.
In response to the approved changes, Superintendent Laurie Doering stated that she was delighted that the district was able to offer the significant increase to the dedicated teams at Crane Schools.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.