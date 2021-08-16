The Crane School District governing board on Tuesday held the first of two public hearings to review the curriculum of a new Teen Outreach Program being proposed for 8th grade students.
Health promotions Program Manager Gloria Coronado, during a presentation to board members, explained the curriculum being used is from the Wyman’s Teen Outreach Program (TOP), and uses a variety of topics to help build social and emotional skills.
However, since two of of the topics being used in the program fall into the category of sex education, the curriculum must be approved by the governing board.
“The message we incorporate in our teachings, with whatever we use, is that abstinence is the only 100 percent way to completely prevent teen pregnancy and the spread of sexually transmitted diseases,” Coronado said.
She noted the program can be delivered in-class or as an after school program, based on a school’s decision, and is composed of 13 lessons and 20 community service learning hours, which each lasting between 45 minutes to an hour.
The program is optional, Coronado continued, and any student wanting to participate would need a signed permission slip from their parents.
Board member Marcus Moore said while he thinks there is a place in schools for sex education, he is concerned about its age appropriateness, and would like to see other options.
He also encouraged parents to look at the curriculum and provide the board with feedback.
Fellow board member Sarah Claridge, who participated in the meeting via Zoom, agreed.
“I believe it is a good idea to have some type of sex education,” Claridge said. “Let’s just make sure it is the right one for our students.”
A hard copy of the Wyman’s TOP curriculum is available in the Crane Elementary School District office for parents to view and an online version has been posted on the Crane website.
A Parent Informational Meeting has also been scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 24 at Centennial Middle School, during which parents can ask questions and speak to the Health District team leading the program.
The final public hearing will be held later this year during the governing board’s Sept. 10th meeting.
Public comment may include written comments, oral comments and comments submitted electronically.
If the curriculum is adopted, classes would not begin before Oct. 28.
