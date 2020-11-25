The Crane School District governing board will convene at 3 p.m. Wednesday for a special work session to discuss and possibly vote to transition the district to an alternative learning model.
Currently, the 11-school district offers in-person instruction five days a week and remote learning via the online Crane iLearning Academy or via a school-connected option where possible. Two district schools – Salida del Sol Elementary and Centennial Middle – temporarily shuttered within the last week following an increase in COVID-19 cases at both sites.
According to the district’s active COVID-19 case count, accessible at www.craneschools.org under “COVID-19 District Response,” the district had 11 active cases between five campuses and its main administrative office as of 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Wednesday’s meeting is open to public attendance in the board room of the Crane District Services Center, located at 930 S. Avenue C. Face masks are required.
The public may also attend the meeting telephonically via Zoom audio conference by dialing 877-853-5247, entering meeting identification number 834-967-9051 and passcode 020612.
Meeting agendas are available online at www.craneschools.org under “About Us” and “Governing Board.”