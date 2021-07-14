The Crane School District governing board on Tuesday formally adopted an $82 million expenditure budget for the 2021/22 fiscal year – a 3.1% decrease from the 2020/21 budget.
Approximately 61% of the budget consists of maintenance and operations, unrestricted capital and classroom site funds. At the board’s June meeting, when the budget was initially proposed, Chief of Finance and Operations Dale Ponder noted while Crane has the most control over those three areas as a school district, the majority of the remaining budget balance is restrictive in use, in the sense that funding for state and federal programs, food service, debt service, et cetera may only be used to address those specific areas.
In terms of maintenance and operations funds, a $2 million difference between the revised 2020/21 budget and the adopted 2021/22 budget accounts for an increase to employee salaries and benefits approved by the governing board in April, as well as an increase in supplies and other miscellaneous expenses. Utilities and purchased services – other costs absorbed by maintenance and operations funds – have decreased by $1.5 million and just shy of $180,000, respectively.
Eighty-nine percent of the maintenance and operations funds will be distributed via salaries and benefits, according to the district, with 6% assigned to purchased services, 4% to utilities and 1% to supplies and other costs.
In June, Ponder noted that the figures are “based on averages and where we think teachers will be. Really after the first 10 days of school when we sort all those things out we’ll have a better idea of what the budget is, where the students are.”
Furniture, equipment and technology account for a $1.3 million increase in the district’s capital budget from the previous fiscal year, while other capital areas – capital leases, textbooks and instructional materials and utilities – have decreased from the previous year.
Ponder reiterated that these figures are based on estimates; after the year’s financial report has been finalized and published by Dec. 31, the district’s business and finance department will be able to provide “more accurate numbers of what our carry forward will be.”
While base salary, performance pay and instructional improvement have traditionally filled their own individual “buckets” within the district’s classroom site fund, the three have been consolidated into a single fund per legislative action signed into effect March 18.
The district’s $5.8 million classroom site fund includes the board-approved teacher compensation package, which increased base pay from $2,700 to $5,000 with a 2% boost in health insurance benefits on July 1. The district retains its average performance payout at $4,150 per eligible teacher; the amount received is dictated by teacher effectiveness ratings as well as the Arizona Attorney General’s opinion I13-005, which suggests eligible staff must have a valid Arizona teacher’s certification and spend 50% or more of their day providing. direct instruction to students. A portion of the payout will be dedicated to professional development hours.
Per state statute, the performance plan must be formally approved by 70% of the district teachers who are eligible to participate in the program – an initiative the district plans to conduct in September and October, enabling incoming teachers to be part of the vote, according to Ponder.
As the previous school year contributed to the district’s steady decline in enrollment and average daily membership (ADM), Ponder noted in June that the district could face a loss of current year funding.
Over the last five years, Crane has experienced a 1.61% drop in both enrollment and ADM; last school year alone, the district suffered a loss of nearly 6,000 enrolled students and a 5,600-student decline in ADM.
According to Ponder, the district hasn’t seen statistics this low since 2002, when the construction of Gary A. Knox Elementary School and renovations to Centennial Middle School and Salida del Sol, Pueblo and Mesquite elementary schools spurred a 4% annual growth.
“(There was) a lot of significant growth during that time period,” Ponder said. “It’s somewhat concerning that we’re back to those same numbers. I know our team is doing all that they can to market the great programs that we have at the district, and we do anticipate those numbers increasing.”
This year, the district will continue to offer in-person learning at its 10 brick-and-mortar school campuses. A remote learning option is afforded via the Crane iLearning Academy, an approved Arizona Online Instruction (AOI) program. Transition between the modalities carries its own funding implications, according to Ponder, as a full-time iLearning student poses a 5% reduction and a part-time iLearning student poses a 15% reduction in state funding.
Prospective budget revisions are slated for September and December of 2022 and May of 2023.
The full 2021/22 expenditure budget is accessible on the district’s website at www.craneschools.org under the “Departments” and “Business & Finance” tabs.
Recorded governing board meetings can be viewed at www.craneschools.org/live/.