For the 27th consecutive year, Crane School District merited the Association of School Business Officials (ASBO) International Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting for upholding the association’s high standards for financial reporting and financial transparency, most recently hallmarked in the district’s Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) for last fiscal year.
To be considered for the award, districts submit their CAFR to ASBO for review; if the report meets the association’s requirements, the report and its district may receive the Certificate of Excellence. This distinction can also advance districts’ bond rating and continuing bond disclosure processes.
“The CAFR informs stakeholders about the financial and economic state of the district, making it an important communications tool for building trust and engaging with the school community,” said ASBO International Executive Director David Lewis.
According to Crane’s Chief Financial Officer Dale Ponder, transparency and excellence in financial reporting has been an initiative of the district’s for some time now, and it’s a “tremendous honor” to continue to be distinguished for its achievements in that regard.
“The financial resources that we receive, while they show that they’re made payable to the district, we’re really held accountable to the taxpayers through property taxes or any of the voter initiatives that we push forward,” Ponder said. “We’re very fortunate that our district community has supported us on bonds and overrides and we look to continue to have their support moving forward, so it’s important for us to be able to share with the community how we’re spending those dollars, what those dollars are being used for, how we acquire those funds — that way everyone is aware of the financial condition of the district. We take a great deal of pride in holding that judiciary responsibility.”
The district’s recognition is compounded by the fact that ASBO International currently represents 30,000 school business officials worldwide.
“Peers from South Africa, Australia, Canada and many of those international partners who are part of ASBO International serve on that committee to review our particular financial report, and it’s great that they’re being able to see a glimpse of what’s happening in Yuma and Arizona, because the pressures that we have might be unique to the demographic and the community we serve versus the pressures that they have,” said Ponder. “It’s great knowing that other people from around the globe have a little bit of an understanding of what Yuma and Arizona is working towards with regards to public education. That is a value.”
Moving forward, as the Certificate of Excellence has become an annual expectation for Crane, the district is also striving for the ASBO International Meritorious Budget Award — a prestigious honor for school districts that “understand the importance of presenting an accessible and accurate budget to build trust and clearly communicate with stakeholders,” according to the association.
“We understand what it takes to meet the needs for that (Certificate of Excellence) recognition, and it has kind of become an expectation of our district not only to share what is being presented but also getting recognized for that accomplishment,” Ponder said. “It is a goal of ours to build upon that financial transparency and accountability and ensure that people know that they can trust us with resources that have been bestowed upon us.”
More information on ASBO International and its awards can be found online at asbointl.org.