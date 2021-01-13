For the seventh consecutive year, Crane School District is the recipient of the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA)’s Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Report.
Published at www.craneschools.org and distributed to each home within district boundaries, the district’s Popular Annual Financial Report (PAFR) is a condensed version of its nearly 175-page Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) intended to inform taxpayers of where exactly their dollars are going in a vernacular that doesn’t require a “great deal of finance background” to understand.
Eligibility for the award, according to GFOA, hinges upon the document’s reader appeal, understandability, distribution and other metrics, which are scored by an independent panel of judges.
According to Crane Chief of Finance and Operations Dale Ponder, the district’s first PAFR – and first application for the award – was completed in 2013. From then onward, the district has been annually lauded by GFOA for its continued effort to ensure stakeholders are keenly aware of how their tax dollars are being managed by the Crane School District finance department.
“One of our core responsibilities we feel is to act with fiscal responsibility, and with that comes transparency,” Ponder said. “We feel it’s important that our district community understands how the resources are being used to best meet the needs of our student population. That way they have a better understanding of some of the needs and challenges that are within the school district. If they’re unaware of those things, individuals in the community may feel that everything is well when really we have some challenges when it comes specifically to school funding.”
Dispensing information in such a universally accessible and understandable way as the PAFR, Ponder noted, is an opportunity for stakeholders who may not have direct ties to the district to become an active part of it.
“We know we have community members within our district who may not have a direct connection with our schools, either ever or any longer,” Ponder said. “Maybe their children have aged out of our school systems or they’ve moved into the community to retire or seek better employment and don’t have children in any of our schools. We feel that (the PAFR) is a way to connect to the homeowner and to the community and drive some engagement. It opens up dialogue; it gives an opportunity for the public to comment and communicate directly with the district on some of the challenges and also some of the successes that we’ve had.”
Having been part of the district’s financial team for 15 years, Ponder has witnessed a number of changes in funding as it relates to education, including academic measurements and instructional delivery, which both tie to a fiscal component.
“We need financial resources to provide the instruction modality that we have, we need financial resources to be able to appropriately and competitively compensate staff,” he said. “We continue to push and to challenge ourselves and our elected bodies to bring the resources we need to our students who are equally entitled to those that their peers across the state and the nation have that we do not.”
Ponder gives kudos to his predecessor and the rest of his team for setting the course and guiding Crane to where it is today in terms of financial reporting.
“I had an excellent mentor prior to accepting this position as Chief of Finance,” Ponder said. “Mike Wicks served in this role for nearly 40 years and did an awesome job of laying the groundwork for what the district is today. Much of the credit goes to those before me; I stand on their shoulders and try to improve the work that’s been done by them. I can’t take all the credit for that; I have an excellent team that I get to work with every day to help move the financial vision of the district forward while also trying to meet the unique needs and challenges within our schools.”
Moving forward, Ponder hopes to maintain the same trajectory with room to improve where the need exists.
“We’re not naïve enough to feel that we’re the best that we can be; we know there are opportunities for improvement,” Ponder said. “I feel that we do a really good job of delivering the information, but if there are opportunities to improve in that and more effectively communicate, we’re open to hearing that.”
According to Ponder, the PAFR for fiscal year 2020 is slated for distribution in March-April, and the district intends to apply for the GFOA award once again.
“We hope to be able to show the community what we’ve done to address the pandemic and how we’ve aligned our resources to sustain our educational and academic programs,” he said.
Crane’s financial reports are accessible online at www.craneschools.org under “Departments” and “Business and Finance.”