The Crane School District governing board will convene at 5 p.m. Tuesday for its regular monthly meeting. To practice social distancing and mitigate community spread of COVID-19, the meeting is closed to public attendance and will be live streamed through the district’s Vimeo account at https://vimeo.com/438602546.
Individuals may also “attend” Tuesday’s meeting telephonically via Zoom audio conference number 877-853-5247, entering meeting ID number 834-967-9051 and passcode 020612.
Any community member wishing to address the board during the meeting’s “Call to the Public” or “Acknowledgement of Public Request to Speak” may do so by emailing their comments to Board Secretary Minnie Encinas at mencinas@craneschools.org by 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Items on the agenda, available at craneschools.org/AgendasandMinutes.aspx, include a presentation on curriculum, instruction and professional development, a discussion by the board on the reopening of schools, and adoption of the district’s mitigation plan for reducing the spread of COVID-19 among students and staff upon reopening.