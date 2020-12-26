Crane School District has received approval from the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) to operate as a rapid testing site for employees who have been exposed to COVID-19 as well as employees who have been in close contact with persons confirmed positive or suspected positive for COVID-19.
Slated to activate Jan. 4, the district COVID-19 testing team is in the process of procuring supplies and developing testing plans and policies. The team was formally trained by the Yuma County Health Department in November, Crane Superintendent Laurie Doering told the district governing board during its December meeting.
“We understand that waiting one to five days for results causes a tremendous amount of stress on employees with possible exposures or who are experiencing symptoms,” the district said in a statement provided to the Yuma Sun.
The district noted that its testing services are optional and exclusively reserved for Crane staff; the general public may continue to seek COVID-19 testing opportunities at public testing sites around Yuma County, which can be found on the county’s website, www.yumacountyaz.gov, under “COVID Testing Opportunities in Yuma County” at the top of the page.
Additional information on Crane’s rapid testing site, including its location, will be communicated to staff directly, the district said.