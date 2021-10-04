Trying to find the middle ground for 6,000 different taste buds can be a challenge, says Crane Schools District Nutrition Director Michael Clark. But a new copper standard recognition from the Arizona Department of Education’s Farm Fresh Challenge last year indicates the district has been providing a variety of locally-sourced products to meet students’ needs.
From the ADE’s Health & Nutrition Services Division, the Farm Fresh Challenge encourages schools to taste, teach and connect Arizona. The department’s presentation materials on the challenge note that schools must include locally-sourced foods, educate students on where their food comes from and connect on social media about their efforts.
Clark explained in an interview with the Yuma Sun that Crane has taken a digital approach to educating its students and parents. The nutrition department’s Facebook page contains #WellnessWednesday posts, for example, where followers can be introduced to new healthy foods.
Clark emphasized that even if a food mentioned isn’t available as a locally-sourced product, the exposure matters. “We want kids to try all kinds of things and decide what they like from that,” he said.
The main criterion to meet the Farm Fresh Challenge’s copper standard is to have one of three meal components include fluid milk and two or more of them come from fruits and vegetables. Clark shared that even without the challenge in mind, the effort to provide a variety of fresh produce has been going on for years. One example he shared was the push for salad bars.
“We did all this work for years to promote salad bars in schools and then during COVID that opportunity was restricted heavily,” he said. “Now our challenge has been: how do we provide that opportunity for them to see the different colors and textures and make their own choices? I didn’t want to get rid of the salad bars. Some school districts have. We’ve been trying to encourage children to try different foods because you never know what combinations in the future you’ll decide you do like. The key to a healthy diet is variety.”
Another challenge requiring creative solutions has been supply-chain issues due to COVID, Clark noted. One of the approaches the department has taken in making available food palatable is to include packets of low-sodium Tajín for students to sprinkle over their fruits and vegetables.
As for whether the efforts have been paying off, Clark said he’s seen more participation in the salad bars and less leaves in the trash over the years.
Recognition for the efforts taken is a bonus according to Clark.
“It can be somewhat of a thankless job working in food service. [But] over the last year, we’ve seen a lot more recognition in the community – parents saying thank you to lunch ladies. In the school environment, they might be the only ones who see every kid every day so we want to make sure that [students] have a good experience when they do come to eat with us,” he said.
To learn more about the nutrition department at Crane, visit them at https://bit.ly/3z2HzPV.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.