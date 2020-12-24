Crane School District will resume the 2020-2021 school year in a remote learning format Jan. 4, the district announced Wednesday.
The district governing board was slated to hold a special meeting next Tuesday to examine Yuma County’s COVID-19 health metrics and determine whether current trends would afford a safe return to in-person learning. However, with the increasing impact of positive COVID-19 cases in the area and the likelihood of holiday gatherings contributing to this upward trend, the district elected to cancel the meeting and begin the spring semester with remote learning.
“We’ve been continuously tracking community transmission of COVID-19 cases and COVID-like illness in Yuma, as is our duty and responsibility to our students and staff,” Superintendent Laurie Doering wrote to Crane families Wednesday morning. “Given that all three (Arizona Department of Health Services) metrics – cases per 100,000 individuals, percent positivity and hospital visits for COVID-like illness in the region – have reached the substantial transmission level and we anticipate an increase in all three benchmarks, we have decided that it is in the best interest of our learning community to continue remote learning when school resumes.”
Benchmark updates released by the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) indicate that for the week of Nov. 22, Yuma County had a rate of 689 positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents. The week of Nov. 29 – the week following Thanksgiving – this figure jumped to 1,189 per 100,000.
In terms of percent positivity, 26.7% of the county’s COVID-19 tests were positive the week of Nov. 22, and 29% of tests were positive the week of Nov. 29.
Hospital visits for COVID-illness in western Arizona also increased from 9.6% the week of Nov. 22 to 10.8% the following week. This benchmark combines Yuma County’s data with data from La Paz and Mohave counties.
Each of the benchmarks can be found on the ADHS schools dashboard, located at www.azdhs.gov/covid19.
According to Doering, the Crane School District governing board will revisit the topic of returning to in-person learning during its upcoming regular meeting, slated for Jan. 12.
“We want to assure our Crane families that we will be prepared to return to in-person (instruction) when the community health metrics demonstrate that it is safe and prudent to do so,” Doering said.
During remote learning, Crane schools will continue providing on-site support services to families who need a reliable internet connection or campus supervision while their children learn during the day. To mitigate the impact of potential COVID-19 exposure on school campuses, Doering urged families to only utilize the service if they are essential for them.
To register students for on-site support services, families are encouraged to contact their respective school. Contact information for all district schools, which are closed for the holidays until Jan. 4, is accessible at www.craneschools.org.
Excluding holidays, the district will also continue to provide curbside meals to all children age 18 and younger when remote learning resumes. Families can pick up breakfast and lunch items between 10 a.m. and noon Mondays-Fridays at Gary A. Knox Elementary School, H.L. Suverkrup Elementary School, Mesquite Elementary School, Pueblo Elementary School, Ronald Reagan Elementary School and Salida del Sol Elementary School/Gowan Science Academy.
Additional updates are routinely posted to www.facebook.com/craneschools.