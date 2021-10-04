The Crane School District governing board convened Sept. 14 for its September meeting, which can be accessed at https://bit.ly/3hFm0Pq – click on “archived recordings of governing board meetings.”
NEW GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER
New governing board member Audrey Garcia was sworn into office by Yuma County Superintendent of Schools Tom Tyree. Garcia was appointed by Tyree after circumstances had caused previous board member Carol Smith to move out of the district. Board members must reside within the district to remain in their position.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
Several public hearings were held at the meeting. The first one for a review of the Teen Outreach Program’s curriculum had no commentary or discussion from the public.
Chief of Financial Operations Dale Ponder presented an update on the district additional assistance override program. The seven-year program began in 2019 and addresses safety/security, technology and pupil transportation/vehicle needs. For this update, the district had an availability of $1.5 million to work with for the year but spent $1.3 million. The remaining funds will carry over for the next year.
CONSENT ITEMS CORRECTION
The items for the consent agenda were passed with the exception of one regarding an agreement between Crane and Baylor University. The item was pulled because board member Sarah Claridge clarified that the information was incorrect. The agreement is between Crane and Brigham Young University.
YABC HEALTH INSURANCE TRUST BOARD
Governing board member Marcos Moore will no longer be representing the district as a board member on the Yuma Area Benefits Consortium Health Insurance Trust Board. Board member Audrey Garcia was approved to take his place.
The October board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 5 pm.
