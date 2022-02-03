Crane is shifting gears on its COVID-19 policies, at least when it comes to contact tracing.
The Crane Elementary School District updated its mitigation plan Jan. 21, informing parents that the district will no longer be issuing quarantine orders for close contact exposures.
Because of this, the district has stopped contact tracing but still continues to provide COVID-19 positive reports to the Yuma County Health Department. An isolation period of at least five days is still issued for confirmed cases per recommendations by the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
At Crane, individuals with confirmed cases must isolate for at least five days, but if they’re still symptomatic five days post-symptom onset, they’re required to stay home until any fever has resolved for 24 hours. Those individuals are also asked to continue wearing a mask around others for five days. If the individual is not symptomatic after the positive test, they can return and wear a mask around others for five more days per the ‘Release from Isolation and Quarantine’ Guidance issued by ADHS.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, isolation refers to separating sick people from those who are not sick while quarantine includes separating those who’ve been exposed to a contagious disease.
Since Crane is focusing on purely isolating confirmed cases, they’ve made the decision to report and interview those cases but discontinued the added work of contact tracing. The district also continues, however, to send out biweekly email notifications, post updates on its websites and social media and provide access to case counts.
Regarding the discontinuation of contact tracing, Superintendent Laurie Doering explained that the decision was not made in haste.
“My urgency in addressing this concern is really centered around a few facts,” she said. “We reached a point where contact tracing was unmanageable, and the contagious nature of the virus made it impossible to ascertain the extent that specific students or employees were the actual close contacts. Contact tracing did not accurately encompass the array of potential exposures.
“In order to be transparent, it’s essential that everyone be aware that they may be exposed to the virus at our schools and buildings merely by entering our premises. This is equally true when a person goes into a store, restaurant, or any other location out in the community. The virus is highly transmissible at this moment and exposures continue to occur in situations of which we are unaware. However, the important part to note is that though our contact tracing/quarantine protocols have changed, our other mitigation protocols have not.”
Doering explained that staff members continue to employ enhanced cleaning and sanitation with electrostatic sprayers and air purifying technologies. Water fountains at every school site have been retrofitted so that students can fill their water bottles rather than drink at the fountain. Hand sanitizer stations are also available at each site.
“Our community has also been instrumental in allowing us to keep our school doors open by reporting cases and keeping their children home when they are unwell,” she said. “There are other options available to help minimize virus transmission such as vaccines, face mask usage and social distancing, when possible. We continue to monitor this situation closely and analyze and evaluate from all perspectives before we make our decisions. We thank our community for understanding and remaining ever supportive.”
To learn more about Crane’s mitigation plan, the guide with its updates is available at https://www.craneschools.org/apps/spotlightmessages/11659.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.