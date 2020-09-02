Crane School District families have the opportunity to request a continuation of school-based remote learning when in-person instruction resumes.
According to the district’s community relations coordinator Rosie Peña, as Yuma County inches closer to meeting the three benchmarks established by the Arizona Department of Health Services, Crane is making the necessary arrangements to welcome students back to its 11 campuses.
Peña noted that a return date has not yet been specified, but will be based on health metrics and district considerations.
“We are aware that some of our Crane families might be apprehensive about their child(ren)’s physical return to a school campus and/or are cognizant that their student is benefiting from the remote learning model,” Peña said. “We’ve been proponents of providing parents with multiple learning choices that will meet the needs of their child(ren) while allowing flexibility for the unusual circumstances we’ve experienced this year.”
Applications, due Friday at 4 p.m., are accessible at https://forms.gle/P9jAhotdbes8uitt6 or craneschools.org. Families can expect to be notified of their application status on Sept. 14.
According to Peña, applications will be considered in accordance with school sites’ available staff and resources. If one site is unable to grant an application, families may be able to apply for remote learning via a different Crane campus or virtual learning via the Crane iLearning Academy. Further information on both learning options is detailed in the Crane Mitigation Plan, available at craneschools.org/Fall20201.aspx.
Of late, one of the district’s most frequently-asked questions regarding learning options is, “What if I haven’t decided yet?” According to Peña, families in this category should still submit an application; if their minds or circumstances change, they can contact their school office to make the adjustment.
“Many families are considering continuing with remote learning, but haven’t fully decided,” said Peña. “We recommend that those families submit an application because it is important to determine what resources are at our disposal. If at any point the parent (or) guardian changes their mind, they can contact their designated school and inform the administration of their decision. Again, we understand that each family has individual needs and we want to accommodate them as best we can.”