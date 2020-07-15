A hybrid learning plan for Crane students is off the table - at least for now.
A June 24 executive order from Gov. Doug Ducey requires schools to provide the same number of in-person instruction days per week during the 2020-2021 academic year as provided in 2019-2020 in order to remain eligible for stability grant funding. As a result, revisions have been made to Crane School District’s reopening plan, which the district governing board discussed at length during its regular meeting Tuesday evening.
When initially presented during the board’s June 23 meeting, the plan afforded a hybrid learning option, a virtual learning option via the Crane iLearning Academy (an Arizona Online Instruction program) and a remote, school-connected learning option where feasible. Due to concerns regarding local COVID-19 trends, in-person learning in a traditional, five-day-a-week setting was not presented as an option.
With the governor’s mandate issued the following day, the district has elected to table hybrid learning in exchange for a traditional setting in which students opting for this model would physically attend school five days per week.
Despite the hybrid model’s contribution to reducing classroom density and adherence to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, the district said it is not feasible to provide both hybrid and traditional models at this time
“We understand the need to take precautions to protect all of our school community members’ health to every extent possible,” said Superintendent Laurie Doering. “To that end, we’ve explored ways to implement a hybrid model, but have been unsuccessful in generating a feasible model. Since each of our school sites is unique in space and staff availability, sites might be able to implement a hybrid model unilaterally. Currently, unless individual schools can develop a feasible plan, we don’t believe this is an option that we can offer.”
However, the option is still open for district task forces to further explore in efforts to find a resolution.
According to Chief Executive Officer Dale Ponder, while the district is not required to comply with the governor’s executive order to continue providing instruction, compliance is required to attain the stability grant funding, which is a critical safety net in the event of enrollment drops.
“If our enrollment drops below 98% of last year, we would be held harmless beyond that,” he said. “So the district would basically be on the hook for 2%. If we were to drop to 8%, this grant would subsidize the balance. At the same time, it does allow us to also be funded at 100% for those programs that are offered through the Arizona Online Instruction, which is the Crane iLearning Academy.”
According to Ponder, a 2% drop in enrollment would roughly translate to a $650,000 impact, with a 10% drop projectively close to $3.2 million. Without the grant — which only kicks in once schools resume in-person instruction — these costs would be absorbed by the district’s general maintenance and operations funds.
The 2020-2021 Crane school year will still commence as scheduled with remote learning on July 30, with a transition to in-person instruction slated for Aug. 17 or, if delayed again, the date green-lighted by Gov. Ducey.
“We believe that delaying in-person classes by adjusting the calendar is extremely problematic,” Doering said. “With Arizona and Yuma County’s rapid spread of COVID-19, we anticipate the governor moving this in-person date back even farther. Additionally, we are fearful that school closures may be mandated in the winter during the height of our flu season. With no concrete, secure in-person opening date and likely school closures throughout the year, we believe it is best to start educating children on the originally planned date, July 30, albeit remotely.”
Prolonging schools’ physical closures also poses “worrisome implications” to students’ social and academic development, Doering noted.
According to Doering, the revised transition plan will be released to Crane families Wednesday. Updates are routinely posted to the district’s social media platforms and craneschools.org/safetyplan.aspx.
This plan will include requirements for each instructional model including grading and attendance, protective protocols including sanitation and expectations for wearing face coverings, school arrival and dismissal procedures, transportation and nutrition services and athletics programs.
“These changes and unknowns have undoubtedly been stressful on children, families and staff,” said Doering. “We appreciate your patience and understanding as we abruptly pivoted original plans due to recent executive orders. We are hopeful that moving forward, more concrete, specific guidelines can be provided to us from health experts in order for us to adhere to the decision points moving forward. We miss the robust, dynamic energy of our schools when children fill the hallways, classrooms and playgrounds with their laughter, energy and enthusiasm and eagerly await the day that this pandemic will be a distant memory.”