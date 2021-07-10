A series of both new and long-term technology projects comprise Crane School District’s “Internet of Things” – physical devices with hardware components and software enabling internet connectivity for communication and exchange of data. Highlighted by the district’s director of information services Eddie Pallanes during a June 21 governing board meeting, the technologies build upon a district-wide commitment to innovation while ensuring safety, security and support for all.
On the campus level, schools across the district are equipped with Syn-Apps SA-Announce, One Button Lockdown and Raptor EM Alert.
With SA-Announce, schools are able to manage their own bell schedules as well as perform IP paging, which broadcasts announcements over speakers and intercoms using network-connected digital signals versus conventional wiring. The technology also enables schools to activate a one-button lockdown security system.
When a lockdown event is activated, the One Button Lockdown system initiates a swift series of “planned, coordinated and executed actions to send help.” In a lockdown event, the system locks all badge-enabled doors while school-wide alerts are deployed via the PA system, office phones, computer screens and strobe lights; parents and guardians receive a mass alert via text, phone call and email. An alert also goes to Intralogic Solutions, whose monitoring service contacts the City of Yuma’s emergency dispatch center.
Similarly, the Raptor EM Alert app functions as an emergency management solution for school evacuations and reunifications. Pallanes noted that the system has undergone updates since the last evacuation drills held at Gowan Science Academy and H.L. Suverkrup Elementary School to resolve connectivity and latency issues.
In safety and security measures, the Raptor Visitor Management school security system allows school office technicians to instantaneously screen visitors against U.S. sex offender databases in all 50 states during the initial sign-in process. The technology is also able to print a name and photo identification tag for visitors to wear while on campus.
Connected to more than 500 A/C units across the district, installed Climatec HVAC software allows facilities staff to remotely troubleshoot issues and perform necessary adjustments.
On the personnel side, the district utilizes an automated timekeeping system powered by Ultimate Kronos Group (UKG) to reduce paper timesheets and pay errors. Implemented district-wide, employees can clock in and out using their smartphones, though Pallanes noted that the technology is equipped with a GPS feature that shows the individual’s location at that time.
Additionally, the district recently refreshed its devices, placing upgraded Macbooks in the hands of 500 principals, professional development coaches, teachers, teacher aides and other support staff. The district’s iPads were recently refreshed as well, Pallanes noted.
To remotely manage these devices, the district implemented a mobile device management system that has the capability to locate lost devices and configure them to be in “lost mode” until returned.
According to Pallanes, over the last year the devices have enabled 2.2 million virtual participants to attend more than 108,000 monthly meetings across the district.
“These technologies help the district with various work functions which ultimately lead into meeting our mission of growing a community of curious change-makers through innovative problem solving,” Pallanes said.
The full presentation can be viewed beginning at the 2:23:09 mark of the “June 21, 2021 – Governing Board Meeting of Crane Elementary School District No. 13, Yuma, AZ” video at www.craneschools.org/live/.