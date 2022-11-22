If you hear news of Crane Middle School students relocating today as part of an emergency response, have no fear! The action is part of a large-scale reunification drill happening today with help from the school, the Crane Elementary School District, local law enforcement and first responders.

Per Crane, reunification is a process where students are reunited with their families after being evacuated from their school during an emergency, such as a natural disaster or a crisis at or near the school. The initiative is part of the Crane District’s federally approved Emergency Site Plan that is activated during a true emergency. Crane believes it’s important to test the plan to understand what works and mitigate improvement strategies so the drill has been planned to test that out today.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you