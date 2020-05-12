Enforcing the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s directive to limit all public gatherings to 10 people or less, the Crane School District governing board’s regular monthly meeting will be hosted virtually on Tuesday.
Beginning at 5 p.m., the meeting will be broadcast through the district’s Vimeo account, accessible at https://vimeo.com/415211296. The meeting can also be attended telephonically via WebEx by dialing (408) 418-9388 and entering the meeting’s ID number: 620-890-977.
Virtual attendees will be able to make comments during “Call to the Public” or “Acknowledgement of Public Request to Speak” by submitting their statement directly to governing board secretary Minnie Encinas at mencinas@craneschools.org no later than 4 p.m. Tuesday. These comments will be read into the record during the regular meeting.
Items on Tuesday’s agenda include the board’s appointment of a delegate and alternate delegate to the Arizona School Board Association (ASBA) Delegate Assembly; proposed issues in consideration for the 2020 ASBA Political Agenda; and the board’s designation of an applicant agent to represent the district in the obtainment of federal and/or state emergency, major disaster and/or public assistance funds.
All district meeting agendas and minutes are available to view electronically at craneschools.org.